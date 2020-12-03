VALDOSTA – The 100 Black Men of Valdosta sponsors the After Thanksgiving Food Fest 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Salvation Army Valdosta, 320 Smithland Place.
Food will be served outdoors, Nathaniel Haugabrook, group president, said.
Members will prepare cooked turkeys and other items for to-go plates, he said.
In past years, the 100 has served dressing, green beans, corn and dessert.
To learn more about the Thanksgiving Food Fest, visit 100blackmenvaldosta.org/.
