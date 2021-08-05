100 Black Men sponsors annual barbecue cook-off

VALDOSTA – The 100 Black Men of Valdosta's annual barbecue cook-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
Roy Copeland, chairperson, said judging for chicken, ribs and pork will start at noon.
People are able to purchase dishes from contestants during the event.
Proceeds benefit the 100s scholarship program, which was established in 1995. Through the program, up to four students a year receive scholarships.
To date, the 100 has donated more than $150,000 in scholarship money.
Copeland said 14 scholarships were given to the inaugural graduates at the Valdosta Early College Academy.
He said the cook-off is great for families to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.