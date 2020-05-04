VALDOSTA – Entry into the 100 Black Men of Valdosta scholarship program is underway.
The program’s history dates back to April 1996 when the first scholarship was awarded, according to the nonprofit organization.
More than $100,000 has been awarded through the years, according to the nonprofit. Only four scholarships are given annually.
“Additionally, from time to time, the organization has provided select students with funds in order to keep them from dropping out of college,” according to a statement from the organization.
The 100 opens an essay contest for applicants seeking to benefit from the program. Applicants must also have a minimum score of 900 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test.
The essay topic will be selected by an education committee. The deadline is May 31.
Essays may be submitted to P.O. Box 1352, Valdosta, Ga., 31603. Call (229) 247-4617 for more information.
