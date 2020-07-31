100 Black Men of Valdosta annual cook-off postponed

VALDOSTA – The 100 Black Men of Valdosta's annual barbecue cook-off has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nathaniel Haugabrook, group president.
For more than two decades, the cook-off has pitted grill masters against one another as they compete to see who is king of the grill while also raising funds for educational scholarships.
The event is usually hosted in early August. Organizers are planning to host the cook-off later in the year, Haugabrook said.
"Based on the uptick in the reported number of COVID-19 infections and death cases, especially in Lowndes County over the past few weeks, the 100 does not want to risk the health and well-being of this and surrounding communities," he said.
"Our nation is facing challenging times amid this health and economic pandemic while, at the same time, seeking police and criminal justice reform to alleviate the social injustices witnessed across this country and around the world. Therefore, we will reschedule the BBQ cook-off competition for October or November."
