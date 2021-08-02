100 Black Men honors four with annual award

VALDOSTA – Four individuals were honored by the 100 Black Men of Valdosta with the 100 Flame Award, recognized for their contributions in health, non-profiteering and corporate support.
Dr. William Grow, Georgia Department of Health South District director, Chad Pigford, PepsiCo North America Unit general manager, and Johnny Ball IV and Brayden Anderson, Kicks for Cats founders, received the award.
Nathaniel Haugabrook, a 100 Black Men of Valdosta member, said while they all were honored for different reasons specifically, at the core, they all exuded excellence in their fields.
Grow was honored for taking the initiative to be the first person to receive the vaccine in Lowndes County. The organization thought it was noteworthy in light of the pandemic, Haugabrook said.
“(He also) made sure the community was well-informed about COVID-19 and what we needed to do to stay safe — social distancing, etc. — and keeping us informed about the vaccine,” Haugabrook said.
Though it’s his mission as health director to prevent disease and injury, and promote health and well-being, Grow said he carries a love for his community’s health regardless.
The 100 Black Men honored Pigford for his, and PepsiCo’s, contributions to their events, specifically the annual barbecue cook-off competition.
For more than two decades, Pigford and PepsiCo have helped 100 Black Men supply beverages at its events and fund its mentoring programs and scholarships.
Not only that, Pigford serves as a board member with YMCA, Lowndes Leadership and the Georgia Beverages Association, and expressed his commitment to improving the lives of the community’s youth by helping them achieve their goals.
It was more than about time to honor him, Haugabrook said.
The final two honorees, Ball and Anderson, are current Valdosta High School students with a passion for sports and helping others.
The duo began Kicks for Cats in November 2020 upon seeing the need for their fellow students to have quality footwear.
They’ve since used a GoFundMe account to collect donations and, via a social worker’s identification, have helped more than 100 kids at VHS, The Haven Women’s Shelter and LAMP’s New Horizon Shelter receive quality footwear.
“Those two young men have done an outstanding job in terms of organizing Kicks for Cats in becoming an official, legal nonprofit organization,” Haugabrook said.
The current goal is staying at the helm of the nonprofit until graduation, in which case they’ll find new people to head it, so other students in need can receive quality footwear.
Haugabrook said he hopes by honoring these individuals that it’s an “impetus to continue” striving toward excellence, especially in the case of Ball and Anderson.
“Hopefully with some public recognition, that will continue to push them to do for their community whether it’s here or they transition to somewhere else after college,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.