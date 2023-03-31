VALDOSTA – The No. 10 Valdosta State softball team returns to action this weekend when it hosts Lee in a three-game Gulf South Conference series.
The series begins with a single game on Saturday, April 1 at 4 p.m. and concludes with a doubleheader on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.
Fans can access links to video streaming, live stats, rosters and more at vstateblazers.com on the softball schedule page.
Before the VSU bye week, the Blazers travelled to then-No. 18 Saint Leo to take on the Lions in a doubleheader last Wednesday. VSU fell in the series opener, 3-1, before bouncing back for a hard fought nine inning victory in the nightcap, 6-2. In that game, junior Morgan Hill crushed a three-run homer in the top of the ninth followed by a solo shot from senior Taylor Lewis, ultimately leading the Blazers to a game two victory and the series split.
Valdosta State currently holds a 25-5 overall record and are 13-2 in GSC play. Collectively, the Blazers have hit 76 home runs for first in the nation and are averaging 2.53 home runs per game for a national best.
Individually, the Blazers are led by sophomore Abby Sulte at the plate, batting .382 for 27 runs on 34 hits with two doubles, 15 home runs and 42 RBI. Her 15 home runs are good for second in the Gulf South Conference and fourth in the nation while she is also second in the conference and fourth in the nation in home runs per game, tallying 0.50 per game. Sulte also leads the GSC in RBI with 42 for eighth in national rankings. Hill has also had an impressive season so far, batting .368 with 37 runs on 39 hits, eight doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBI. Hill is currently first in the conference and 21st in the nation in runs per game, averaging 1.23 a clip.
Senior Samantha Richards has been lights out in the circle for the Blazers this season, hoisting a 2.21 ERA behind 148 strikeouts, 25 walks and 46 runs on 116 hits in 136.1 total innings. Richards has 18 complete games for a national best while also hoisting 19 starts for first in the conference and sixth in the nation. She has five shutouts for a conference best and ninth nationally. Her 148 strikeouts are good for first in the GSC and sixth in the nation while her 19-2 record is a conference best and is second in the nation.
Lee enters the week with a record of 9-23 overall and 4-11 in conference play. The Flames are under the direction of head coach Emily Russell, who in 21 seasons with Lee has a 698-392-1 record. The Blazers lead the all-time record with the Flames, 12-4, while Lee has only beaten VSU on the road once in March 2020.
Individually, the Flames are led at the dish by Ana Macha, who is batting .402 on 37 hits, 24 runs and five RBI while another notable name, Sidney Lee leads the team in home runs and RBI with seven homers and 25 RBI. Madison Barnett and Natalie Pruitt lead Lee in the circle with Barnett hoisting a 5.66 ERA in 76.2 innings pitched on 73 strikeouts, 18 walks, and 73 runs scored on 106 hits. Meanwhile, Pruitt has a 4.11 ERA in 61.1 innings pitched on 25 strikeouts, 22 walks and 52 runs scored on 86 hits. The pair combines for six complete games with one shutout and a 6-13 record.
Following the series with Lee, the Blazers will have a quick turnaround when they host Georgia Southwestern in a doubleheader Tuesday, April 4 at 4 p.m.
