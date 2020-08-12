VALDOSTA – There are three weeks left in the Living Bridges Ministry sack lunch program, organizers announced Tuesday.
Lunches will be provided 11 a.m.- 1 p..m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, and Aug. 26, in a drive-through style at the ministry’s community center, 111 E. Adair St. Walk-ups are allowed.
The program will shift to a giveaway of up to four days of groceries instead of lunches starting Sept. 2, according to the statement.
The ministry stated a needs-assessment was completed with some services needing to be changed to better assist families.
“We have served over 850 families with food during this COVID-19 response at a cost of over $45,000. It has been our pleasure to assist these families in this way,” according to a statement from the ministry.
Families must be registered to benefit from the grocery donations, the statement said. No new registrants will be accepted throughout September until Living Bridges is able to gather the number of families it serves.
More details will be given throughout August.
Visit facebook.com/livingbridgesministry for more information.
