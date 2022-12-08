VALDOSTA — Charlie Brown and his Christmas tree return this weekend to South Georgia.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is scheduled to play 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Northside Baptist Church, gym/family life center, 200 E. Park Ave., said Diane Tovar, show director.
Tovar was the director of Little Actors Theatre, a Valdosta-based theatre for children by children, which stopped producing plays a few years ago.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” was an annual LAT holiday production.
Tovar said people asked her to bring the show back and she did this year.
The production presents a show that is faithful to the TV special written by “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz with Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson.
Arguably, the live version is more faithful to the spirit of the Charlie Brown story. There are no commercial breaks in the live show.
