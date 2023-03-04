VALDOSTA – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega Chapter hosted its 2023 Little Miss Ivy Pageant recently in the Valdosta Performing Arts Center.
In the months prior to the pageant, contestants participated in activities that included a community service project with Evelyn Inman, Valdosta State University homecoming queen, an etiquette workshop and a painting activity at Different Strokes Paint and Art Studio, organizers said in a statement.
“All activities were intended to enhance their social and cultural enrichments,” according to the organization.
Princesses were escorted by family members for their evening gown presentation.
The 2023 Precious Little Miss Ivy winners are first-place Aubrey Bullard, second-place Amiyah Payne, third-place A’Mia Shelton.
The 2023 Little Miss Ivy winners are first-place Aubree Haynes, second-place Christian Pierce, third-place Ashlynn Richardson.
The chapter also supports community projects focusing on the sorority’s “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.”
Attorney Valerie Bryant is the president. Ashlee Haynes served as the Little Miss Ivy chairman and Angela Blake served as co-chairman.
