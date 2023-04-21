VALDOSTA — Nina and Jessica Bald won $53,500 on the Twin Edition of NBC’s “The Weakest Link.”
“The Weakest Link” episode aired Thursday, April 11, when the metro Atlanta identical twins won huge on the Twin Edition.
The Bald sisters are first-generation college graduates. Both graduated from Valdosta State University with bachelor of fine arts degrees in mass media.
Jessica said, “Winning the weakest link truly felt surreal. Six months before, our mom actually had passed away in the same state of California. So, we truly felt like we had a guardian angel helping us win.”
Nina said, “It feels like a dream. I have to keep pinching myself to make sure. It makes me feel like you can achieve anything in life.”
They said their experience was unlike any other they have experienced but it was worth the win as they are both super competitive.
The Bald sisters said they studied trivia questions and answers for weeks, as well as, watched the show repeatedly to ensure they had a good strategy by watching the show repeatedly.
Jessica said, “We also studied fun facts in various topics.”
Now, both plan to explore business ventures with their winnings.
The Bald sisters said, “We’ve always known that we would begin entrepreneurship but we just need the means to start it.”
Jessica plans on starting a breakfast drive-through in the metro Atlanta area and Nina is kicking off a candle line through a Kickstarter campaign.
“We also love to give back and plan to help others as we become more successful,” they added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.