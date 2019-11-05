YARDEN” (YARD + GARDEN) NOTES FOR NOVEMBER 2019
NOVEMBER WEATHER
November’s average daytime high and low temperatures are 73 degrees and 49 degrees, respectively. Precipitation amounts to an average of 3.43 inches. On average, our first frost is between November 11 and 20. Summer is over.
SPECIAL DATES
Thursday, November 28 — Thanksgiving Day. Thomasville Garden Club Inc. wishes you many blessings.
Saturday, November 30 — Officially, the final day of “Hurricane Season.”
IN FLOWER
Look for flowering cabbage and kale, dianthus, hellebores (Lenten roses), pansies, petunias, primroses, snapdragons, violas (Johnny-jump-ups), as well as tea olive trees in flower. Our lovely Camellia Sasanquas are already in bloom and will continue blooming until January. Sasanqua blossoms are smaller than our winter-flowering Camellia Japonicas. There are white, pink, red and even variegated Sasanquas.
TO DO
Be sure to replace old mulch and add a sufficient amount to beds for the winter. In winter, mulch acts as insulation to help retain ground heat and protect roots and stems from freeze damage.
Keep fallen pinestraw raked up and rake up fallen leaves or mow them. If you permit fallen pinestraw and leaves to pile up on your lawn, you will have dead spots next spring. Research has shown that leaves that had been mower-mulched did not have a negative effect on lawns, even visually, and they actually suppressed dandelions.
Remove acorns and other undesirable nuts as they fall.
Cut chrysanthemums and asters down to four inches from the soil and mulch them well, after they finish blooming.
Plant or repair lawns.
Tend your rose beds. After the last roses have finished blooming, pick up all the faded flowers, fallen leaves and rose hips, and prune out dead or tall shoots. Major pruning should not be done until February.
Divide irises, hostas and daylilies. Be sure to put the divided plants back into the ground at their original growing depth. Add mulch and water.
You can plant spring-blooming bulbs, ornamental grasses, winter-blooming perennials, bare-root roses, bare-root trees, shrubs, and vines, cool-season or winter vegetable seedlings. In fact, this is a good time to plant lettuce and other salad greens. A salad garden, with a variety of plants and herbs, makes a pretty winter sight.
Speaking of herbs, flat-leaved parsley, chervil (also called French parsley), cilantro, dill and sage prefer cool weather to our summer heat, so this is the time to grow them. For the greatest success, purchase bedding plants instead of sowing seeds. Herbs that have survived year round for me are rosemary, chives, thyme, and oregano. I keep reading about lavender but I have never had luck with it in any season.
Bring in some potted herbs, or purchase some, to enjoy during the winter. I especially recommend basil.
Although they are not as prolific in November, weeds still need to be pulled whenever you see them. (Even when our yarden was suffering horribly during the drought this September and October, our weeds were thriving. Maddening.)
ROSES
The Fall 2019 issue of Garden Gateways, the magazine of The Garden Club of Georgia, contains an article about rose rosette disease (RRD), a virus that has been found to be spreading throughout the country. Phyllocoptes fructiphilus, a small eriophyid mite that is most active during the hot, dry weather of summer is responsible for the virus, which is deadly to all cultivated roses, especially Knockout Roses. There is no certain treatment or cure. The recommended recourse is to remove and destroy infected plants, root and all. Burn or place them in black plastic bags to be hauled away. Fortunately, the pathogen cannot survive in the soil but it will remain in any roots that are left in the ground. Then, it will infect any new rose plantings.
The article says, “Some recognizable symptoms of the disease include rapid elongation of new shoots, followed by development of ‘witches’ brooms’ or clustering of small branches on stems of the roses. Leaves of the witches broom are small, distorted and the entire elongated stem can have a vivid red appearance.” Canes and flowers can be distorted, too.
Infected plants generally last only one or two years. In the meantime, the disease can have spread by the mites as they are blown by the wind, carried by birds or other animals, or crawl from plant to plant (they cannot fly). Also, tools such as pruners that have been used on infected plants can spread the virus.
The article suggests that rosarians refrain from growing multiflora rose plants or, at least, space their plants widely enough to prevent contamination. An “intensive” spraying program from spring until September was suggested to prevent the mite’s intrusion but no products were mentioned.
I went to the internet and found many sites with lots of information about rose rosette disease. Do not hesitate to do the same, if you grow roses.
PAPERWHITES
If you would like to have or give paperwhite narcissus plants during the November and December holiday season, you can start the bulbs now and have flowering plants in three to six weeks.
Paperwhite bulbs can be grown in soil, gravel, or in forcing vases of water. If you plant your bulbs in soil, it is best to use a moistened standard container mix and keep the tops of the bulbs (they have pointy tips) above the surface of the soil. Water sparingly until the bulbs have developed roots.
Usually, paperwhites are grown in stones, washed gravel, glass beads, marble chips, or the like. Use a shallow container filled with the stones of your choice and place the bulbs closely together or even touching, with the pointed ends up. More stones may be added to hold the bulbs in place. Add water until it barely touches the base of the bulbs and keep the water at that level.
Growing paperwhites in water can be tricky; some varieties do not succeed very well. A good forcing vase is tall and slender enough to help support the stalks as they grow. Place a bulb or bulbs in the vase and add water until it reaches the bottom of the bulb(s).
Paperwhites like bright, but not direct, light and cool temperatures. As your paperwhites develop, be sure to rotate the pot every few days to keep the plants growing straight. If they become too tall, encircle them with ribbon (more attractive than string, which can also be used, of course) to give them support.
NOVEMBER QUOTE
“Fallen leaves lying on the grass in November sun bring more happiness than daffodils.” — from "The Unquiet Grave" by Cyril Connolly, English literary critic and writer, 1903-74.
