Who gave man a mouth?

“Moses said to the Lord, ‘O Lord, I have never been eloquent, neither in the past nor since you have spoken to your servant. I am slow of speech and tongue.’ The Lord said to him, ‘Who gave man his mouth? Who makes him deaf or mute? Who gives him sight or makes him blind? Is it not I, the Lord?’” (Exodus 4:10-11).
Do you try to find excuses to avoid doing what you know the Lord wants you to do? We should remember that it is God who gives us the ability to do anything at all. He wants us all to witness for the Lord, to tell others the Gospel, to plead with them to be saved. He preferred obedience to sacrifice (1 Samuel 15:22). May we all be found faithful at doing what God has asked us to do, through our spiritual gifts.
I know of people in large churches who are endowed with wonderful gifts, such as teaching, singing, and playing piano or other instruments. They could serve the Lord with these talents and gifts, and there are churches in our area that don’t even have a pianist. At any given time, we have three or four churches without pastors. Part of the problem, let’s be honest, is age discrimination. There are older men called to preach. Some have been pastors and left their jobs for various reasons. Churches not only do these guys a disservice, they also dishonor God and hurt themselves. They want young, part-time preachers. And that combination is not abundant.
Those who refuse God’s call not only grieve the Holy Spirit, they deny themselves the greatest joy they could have on earth. I know because I have been a layman and a pastor. As pastor, I thrill to my job. It is sheer joy being with our congregation on Sunday morning as we sing praises to God and enjoy wonderful fellowship. And the preaching I dearly love as God rewards me with such a joyful feeling.
As a laymen, and even deacon, I enjoyed church; but what I am doing now is so much more wonderful. As I said, God rewards us abundantly for anything He calls us to do. Remember, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose” (Rom. 8:28).
Have you ever felt the calling of God? If so, did you refuse? I know one man who was called twice to help out small churches, and he refused both times. All I can say to him is that he will never know the sheer joy he has missed in this life. He’s a Christian and will no doubt go to heaven, but Oh what he is missing on earth! But the Lord will always have His way. He will get someone else who is willing to do His bidding. And that someone else will also get the great blessings of God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.