I remember the first time a tiara was placed on my head and I heard, “I crown you Queen Ann.” It was an unusual sensation that stirred many feelings and brought many questions to mind. I understood the implications and the desire of the speaker to let each woman at the conference know that she was special, beautiful, chosen and someone to be honored. My mind quickly thought of all the Disney princesses and queens in their satin gowns, perfect makeup and long, flowing hair. I remembered the jewels, the romantic dances and the perfect kisses associated with every fairytale story. I thought, “I could get used to being, a Queen."
Through the years of Christian ministry, I have encountered this message to women again and again. Each time I am crowned, my thoughts are stirred, and I am thankful for the message of encouragement. The experiences have challenged me to go beyond the Disney mindset where it’s all about me and learn more about becoming a real queen in my family, community and the kingdom of God.
The following is a list of the responsibilities and powers of Her Majesty, the Queen of England. It is shared from an article by the British Monarchist Foundation. It will give insight into rights, duties and powers.
“According to a famed British constitutional scholar, Walter Bagehot, Queen Elizabeth II “could disband the army; she could dismiss all the officers ... she could sell off all our ships-of-war and all our naval stores; she could make a peace by the sacrifice of Cornwall and begin a war for the conquest of Brittany. She could make every citizen in the United Kingdom, male or female, a peer; she could make every parish in the United Kingdom a ‘University’; she could dismiss most of the civil servants, and she could pardon all offenders.”
Her Majesty’s actual rights as a Queen are only three:
• The right to be consulted by the Prime Minister
• To encourage certain courses of action
• To warn against others
However, her duties are far greater than her rights. Her Majesty’s duties do not just consist one or two, but the many below:
Constitutional Arbitration — In times of Crisis, as with a hung Parliament, the lack of an automatic choice of Prime Minister or an unjustifiable and unnecessary request for a dissolution of Parliament, the Monarchy provides an impartial and non-political arbitrator, like an umpire called in when the players cannot agree.
Stability — A form of Government that only came into being yesterday can quite easily be overthrown tomorrow; an institution sanctified by 1,000 years of Sovereignty is more deeply embedded in the consciousness of the nation and more closely woven into the fabric of political life.
Continuity — Governments come and go, but the Sovereign is always there, and the apparatus of monarchy helps to bridge the discontinuities of party politics.
Experience — A lifetime of reading state papers, meeting heads of state and ambassadors, and holding a weekly audience with the Prime Minister gives The Queen an unequalled store of knowledge and experience.
Unity — Party politics is about disagreement and confrontation. The monarchy is about national unity and institutionalizes cooperation and consensus.
Succession — The heredity principle does more than provide a formula for unopposed succession. It also means that everyone knows who the successor is likely to be, and that he or she will have been groomed for the job from birth.
Intelligibility — A family at the head of the nation’s affairs is something everyone can understand and identify with. It makes the state seem human, personal and accessible.
Recognition of Achievement — By honors, awards, visits, patronage and sponsorship the sovereign and the Royal Family can recognize and reward achievement by individuals and organizations, and publicly affirm their value to the nation.
Focus of Allegiance — A person and a family are a powerful symbol for the armed services of what they are fighting for and for honoring their sacrificing.
Moral Leadership — Because the monarchy is permanent, it can set a consistent moral standard which people can look to as a guide and example.
Model Behavior — The monarchy can also give the nation an example or, to be more precise, a range of examples of acceptable behavior in the smaller matters of social convention and behavior.
Custodianship of the Past — Through its ceremony, pageantry and ritual, the monarchy preserves the link with Britain’s history and reminds people of the country’s past achievements.
Trusteeship of the Future — By being close to the heart of affairs, but outside of the political arena, the Royal Family can focus attention on the country’s long-term dangers and opportunities.
Uniting the Nation with the State — Most important of all is the combination of the constitutional role as Head of State and the social role as Head of the Nation within a single institution, a single family and a single office.
The Commonwealth — A Commonwealth Realm is a country which has The Queen as its Monarch. The Queen is Head of State (Queen) of 15 Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK.
Powers of the Queen:
• The power to appoint and dismiss the Prime Minister
• The power to appoint and dismiss other ministers.
• The power to summon, prorogue and dissolve Parliament
• The power to make war and peace
• The power to command the armed forces of the United Kingdom
• The power to regulate the Civil Service
• The power to ratify treaties
• The power to issue passports
• The power to appoint bishops and archbishops of the Church of England
• The power to create peers (both life peers and hereditary peers).
The rights, duties and powers of a Queen is so much more than the pretty dress, beautiful hair and feeling good about herself. She is a force for good in the arena where she serves! Every Christian woman has rights, duties and powers in her family, her community and her faith. She is a leader, role model and keeper of Christian values.
So, wear the crown with joy, a sense of duty and with authority!
