1. Insignificant Other
Self-identifying as “queer pop-punk” from Gainesville, FL, Insignificant Other has been everything other than insignificant. They dropped their debut full-length last year and have hooked audiences with their rich, bombastic songs on all-nighters, awkward sex and bittersweet breakups.
Recommended track: “i’m so glad i feel this way about you”
2. Taking Meds
No other t-shirt I own has started as many conversations as my Champion ringer tee emblazoned with Taking Meds on the front. People remember this band. They have a solid name, so it could just be that, or their deadpan humor or their awful use of memes to promote. But for the sake of this article, let’s just say it’s the music. Listen to Taking Meds for mathy-punk with Fugazi influences.
Recommended track: “There’s No Way”
Upcoming show: March 13 at the Valdosta DIY House (Find venue on all major social media)
3. Pavlov’s Bell
Instrumental progressive rock from Miami, FL, creates futuristic and spacey soundscapes that envelop the listener in a trance. Much like the dogs of Pavlov, listeners can expect to have their stimulus hijacked while getting lost in their music. Also, the members have played in the band Zeta, another acclaimed underground act with rotating members much like a Venezuelan version of the Grateful Dead.
Recommended track: “Aphelion”
4. glass beach
Breaking the boundaries of what emo can sound like, glass beach pulls together a wide array of genres to capture their feeling of where music is going. To them, where that seems to be is in every direction and no direction all at once — like our social media feeds of cute animals and mass shootings where algorithms rule our daily perceptions.
Recommended track: “classic j dies and goes to hell part 1”
5. Gouge Away
Just scoring a roughly three-month tour with emo legends Circa Survive, the hardcore band Gouge Away has been eviscerating their way upwards with an unapologetic political bent. Despite their sound being unrelentingly harsh, the band maintains strong melodies catchier than many pop bands out there.
Recommended track: “Uproar”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.