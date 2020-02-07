Thomasville History Center presents 'Sips & Stories'

Join the Thomasville History Center and the Florida Historic Capitol Museum for an exclusive evening of “Sips and Stories” in Tallahassee just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 12 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Current members of the History Center are invited to sign up for this special after-hours excursion to Tallahassee to enjoy wine and cheese pairings with a private tour of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.
Participants must register in advance to participate by visiting thomasvillehistory.org or calling (229) 226-7664. The registration fee is $25 per person or $40 per couple and includes light refreshments. Proceeds from this event will benefit the History Center and the Florida Historic Capitol Museum. Attendees must provide their own transportation.
The Historic Capitol is located in the Capitol Complex, at the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and South Monroe Street. Although the museum does not have dedicated parking, there are several parking lots in the area. There is a large public parking garage in Kleman Plaza, close to the Capitol Complex. When the legislature is in session, parking can be especially challenging. Accessible parking is located on west side of the House Office Building in the north side loading zone.
Since 1845, the Historic Capitol has symbolized Florida state government. Restored to its 1902 appearance, the Historic Capitol stands as an icon at the center of Florida’s Capitol complex; the modern-day nerve center of Sunshine State government. Under the stained-glass dome, political history and tradition come alive in the exhibits.
Through photographs, recordings, and audiovisual displays, visitors experience the people and events that have shaped today’s Florida. Restored areas include the 1902 Governor’s office and chambers of the House of Representatives, Senate, and Supreme Court. Together with exhibit panels, photographs, and interactive multimedia, the museum offers a journey through the colorful history of representative government in Florida. More than 250 artifacts in 21 rooms invite visitors to trace the evolution of Florida government from territorial days to the present. Learn more about the Florida Historic Capitol Museum at flhistoriccapitol.gov.
The Thomasville History Center was formed in 1952 and opened a museum within the Flowers-Roberts House in 1972. Since 1972, the Thomasville History Center’s collections have grown to include more than 500,000 artifacts and archival materials and eight historic structures. The History Center, in partnership with the state of Georgia, also operates the historic Lapham-Patterson House. Its board, staff, and growing membership invite you to join them in the mission to enrich the community through the exploration and discovery of its history, people, and stories.
