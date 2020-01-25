I suggested putting binoculars rather than a telescope under the Christmas tree. Maybe you did, or maybe you have a pair laying next to the bird window. A crisp and clear winter evening is a great time to use them to explore the heavens.
The sky is not always what it seems to be to the unaided eye. When Galileo first turned his primitive telescope on the heavens he discovered many things that helped awaken a scientific community toward the end of the Renaissance. Your binoculars are a finer instrument than Galileo's telescope. It's your turn to be awakened.
The Moon is a great first target, but a full Moon spoils a dark sky. Also, the long shadows near the terminator (the area between sunlight and darkness on the Moon) enhance the view of craters and mountains on the Moon.
The trick is holding the binoculars steady. Rest them against a tree or set them on a pole about your height. Practice finding a bright star and focus the binoculars for the sharpest star image. Use the central focusing knob first and then adjust the diopter ring on the right eyepiece for the sharpest star image.
OK, now you're ready. Orion, the Great Hunter, is one of my favorite constellations with a head, two shoulder stars, a belt with a hanging sword, and two stars for his feet. In Winter, you'll find Orion rising in the East in early evening and to the South later. His sword is made up of three stars. Find the middle star with your binoculars. You'll be surprised to learn its not a star at all, but a dim and fuzzy cloud. This cloud of thin gas, called the Orion Nebula, is illuminated by imbedded stars and is a stellar nursery where stars are being born.
Now slowly raise your binoculars sweeping past the top sword star and just a little further. You'll come to a group of stars called an open cluster whose most prominent members are three stars aligned nearly in a row. Open clusters are scattered commonly throughout the heavens. They are multiple stars previously birthed in a small area of the sky. Now sweep further up with your binoculars to the head of Orion. You'll see it's also multiple stars.
If you have dark skies and can see the Milky Way, point the binoculars toward it. If you're in town and can't see the Milky Way, point your binoculars toward Orion and then search above Orion or to the left. Even in moderately light polluted skies, the binoculars do their magic. Like Galileo, you'll see that the Milky Way is hoards of dim stars. The Milky Way is billions of stars assembled into a great galaxy; our home galaxy. Even with binoculars, our view of this great galaxy is like standing in the midst of a great forest. While our imagination can see more than our eyes, we cannot grasp the grandeur of creation.
