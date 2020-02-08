Yesterday the Lord granted me my seventy-fifth birthday. I am very grateful for His mercy and grace and love of me. He has so richly blessed me in those 75 years. I am reminded of that simple hymn, “Thank You Lord, For Your Blessings On Me.” Another song says, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow.” Every living person should be thankful for life and express thanks to God for granting it, especially if it’s a long life.
When very young, my grandson asked me, “Papa, will I ever be old like you are?” That was a teachable moment if I’ve ever seen one. I told him, in the presence of his parents, “Yes, son, if you honor your father and mother, as the Bible says.”
Another song advises, “Count your blessings; name them one by one.” It would take me a long time to name mine one by one. I can think of family, friends, work I love, prosperity, mentality, creativity and so many wonderful things that I can never take credit for. God, in His love and generosity, has provided all. It is my place to thank Him and use His gifts in service to Him.
The Lord gave me for several years three very great friends. These men inspired me, taught me and loved me as their brother. All three are now with the Lord, but I still profit from their advice and friendship. They live on in my mind and affections. The Lord provided me a faithful wife of now 51 years and two lovely children. He also gave me two sweet and beautiful grandchildren. These are things a man cannot buy or ever deserve. God is very gracious and very good. I thank Him every day for His love, guidance and protection,
However, I’ve saved the greatest gift for last. God provided me salvation for my soul, eternal life, in other words. I’m so glad He wanted me to be one of His children! I’m so glad He gave me a tiny bit of wisdom, enough to see His Truth and realize that His Son is the only way I could be happy and secure in this very corrupt and dangerous world. Praise God for giving me just enough sense to do the most important thing I could ever do in life. And that was to receive His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, as personal Savior. Because of that decision and action, I have absolutely nothing personal to ever worry about.
My worry today is for those poor souls that don’t have enough sight or foresight to see Truth, Who is Jesus. I grieve to realize that most people living today will, as most of their forebears, never trust Christ. This means that most people living today are dead in their sins and will die in them, not only physically, but spiritually. When they die, their souls will proceed to hell for everlasting punishment. Can anything be sadder than that?
