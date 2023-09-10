The Valdosta Jewish community of Temple Israel joins communities around the world in welcoming and observing the Jewish New Year of 5784. It all begins Sunday, September 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and culminating with Yom Kippur, Monday, September 25, 2023 at sunset.
The central mitzvah, commandment is the 100 Shofar notes makes sounds of rejoicing, reaffirming God’s relationship to its people, and awakening call to re-examine and reflect oneself. These first two-days of the Hebrew calendar established as Days of Remembrance, reminding the humanity of God’s covenant and its relationship with Him. Because Jews celebrate these days as a birthday of the world, God serves as a king and the ruler. Apples dipped in honey and round Chalah bread with raisins are a unique part of the celebration.
This High Holidays season emphasizes the relationship between God and humanity, our dependence upon God as our creator and sustainer, and God’s dependence upon us as the ones who make His presence known and felt in His world. In the liturgy on Rosh Ha’Shanah, “all the inhabitants of the world pass before God like a flock of sheep,” and it is decreed in the heavenly court, “who shall live, and who shall die … who shall be impoverished, and who shall be enriched…”, and it is also the day we proclaim God King of the universe. The Kabbalists (Jewish mysticism) teach that continued existence of the universe is dependent on a renewal of the divine desire for a world when makes a renewed commitment. The concept of Teshuvah – Repentance comes about through prayer and is manifested in deeds of charity.
It is more than a celebration of another year’s passing. It is a celebration of the very creation of the world. Recognizing that humankind’s relationship to the Creator is a fundamental belief in an active God, who is involved in our lives as a caring father.
The Torah Scroll/Holy Scripture is open for public reading from Genesis 21 & 22, recalling the promise made to Abraham & Sarah of the birth of Isaac, and the Binding of Isaac, emphasizing the importance of faith and trust.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and Susan Rupright will officiate throughout the season and Bill Rupright serves as coordinator assisted by other members of the board. For additional information about membership, tickets and the High Holy Days schedule please visit our website www.valdostatempleisrael.org or call Temple Israel/ contact Rabbi Moshe Elbaz at 229 244-1813.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and the Board of Directors wish the entire community a most joyous New Year.
