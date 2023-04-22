The field opens draped in mist, framed by tall oaks dripping Spanish moss. Grass colored a dulled ochre like wheat ready for the scythe; a backdrop of pine and oak, brown and gray and blue, blurry with the fade of that mist.
I look at this field as a parent looks at a younger child. I watch it with the knowledge that the field, like the child, will change faster than I care to fathom.
Knowing this, I watch the field with an appreciation that it had better be enjoyed, now, while I can, before time passes, and it does pass so quickly, like that vanishing mist, and a different vision spreads before my eyes where now stretches this field.
Because like that small child, the field will change. Like a small child grows into a toddler then a kid then a teen then an adult and up and out and gone. As a parent learns with a first child those changes come so fast. A childhood’s lifetime gone in the blink of a few years for an adult.
So with those next children, often, a parent learns to pause occasionally to enjoy those moments with a small child. Precious few they are because they are fleeting, as swift and as fast as the disappearing open fields in our area.
Was once a time when one didn’t have to worry about too many fields changing in a lifetime. A few would disappear through the years. Their sod and grass overturned for parking lots and buildings and progress. Such is the way of a small town’s growth into a larger town.
Now, these changes seem to come at a faster pace. Open fields and patches of earth crowded with tangled trees and orchards of spaced trees disappear. They are plowed under and are gone. More and more. Almost every day.
Or so it seems.
Many are the spots of wood that have vanished. Gray misty fields replaced by the hard gray of concrete. Many have I missed and many more will I miss as our town continues growing.
So I have learned to look upon these spots, this field, as that parent watching the numbered days of a young child. Because the change is coming. The change is coming.
The change is coming, and won’t be stopped.
But I can stop and enjoy what’s there now before the change does come, before another vision of another field is obstructed by another manmade mote in the corner of my eye.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
