“You’ll try it, right? You’re an intrepid soul.”
The first part a question. The second part a statement.
Joe called me an intrepid soul.
Merriam-Webster defines intrepid as “characterized by resolute fearlessness, fortitude, and endurance – an intrepid explorer.”
I don’t know if intrepid describes me, described me, but 20-some years ago, Joe called me intrepid as he offered some hot and spicy concoction he’d created in the kitchen of an area restaurant. We both worked there. Me as a newspaperman moonlighting as a bar-back, he as a cook.
But Joe did many things.
Some things he did should put him on the side of the saints.
He helped others.
He brightened people’s days, whether by offering them something tasty to eat, or by regularly interspersing conversations with words such as intrepid and suggesting you might just be such a thing.
He saved lives. That he did. An untold number of lives, re-shaped and placed on the right path. He helped them out of deadly situations. He exerted a positive influence upon their course.
At other times, he was a rogue.
Truth, he was an outlaw.
He lived life by his own code which didn’t always coincide with the law.
He didn’t hurt others, except maybe for himself. But he knew the choices. He made the decisions.
He lived life free even when the codes said he wasn’t free.
You can chain the man but you can’t always chain his soul.
And that was Joe.
He lived many lives.
Many lives before dying young.
So, when it came time to say our goodbyes, through either services, or a shot raised in his honor, or a quiet night of reflection, Joe almost seemed indefinable. Almost.
A life lived, fully and freely, with great triumphs and shattering losses.
Two old friends commiserating the loss seeking words in a few computer posts. Words of comfort. Words of Joe.
Of course, Joe had left a shibboleth.
A shibboleth: “a word or saying used by adherents of a party, sect, or belief and usually regarded by others as empty of real meaning ... a widely held belief ... a use of language regarded as distinctive of a particular group.”
Joe had left the word needed to ease the pain of a friend. He’d planted it decades earlier.
He’d left this one word with me to help her. A word to be understood by the people of Joe, as pertaining to Joe.
I told our friend, “Joe was an intrepid soul.”
She understood. We understood. The word brought us comfort as a balm to grieving.
For Joe was many different things but he was intrepid in all things.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
