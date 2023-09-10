VALDOSTA — The Pinevale High School Alumni Association, Inc., celebrated its 12th Combined Class Reunion Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The reunion committee hosted the classes of 1957-1972 for this event. There were approximately 300 reunion participants over a three-day period. The highlight of the reunion was the attendance of Mr. C.C. Hall, former principal at Pinevale High School, who is 99 years old.
According to Dr. Willie House, alumni chairperson, bringing all 16 classes together was challenging and rewarding at the same time. The reunion began with registration and a meet-and-greet social on Friday at the Pinevale High School Gym/C.C. Hall Complex.
An Orange and Black Banquet was held at the Rainwater Conference Center Saturday night, and the reunion culminated Sunday morning with a memorial service at the Pinevale Gym/C.C. Hall Complex.
This reunion was very special and a huge success, organizers said.
