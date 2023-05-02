VALDOSTA — Mothers and daughters are invited to have brunch.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women will host its Ninth Annual Mother Daughter Brunch, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, James H. Rainwater Conference Center, according to organizers.
This year’s theme will be “Igniting Women of Purpose & Power.” The keynote speaker will be Dr. Latesha Woodley of Atlanta.
Dr. Lana Foster, committee chair, said, “Mothers, daughters, grandmothers, nieces and anyone who has a mother-and-daughter influence may attend this hat-and-glove affair.”
Tickets are $25 for attendees 13 years old and older; $12 for attendees 5-12 years old; free for attendees 4 and younger.
The event will feature a mini satin hand-pampering session and vendors available to shop for Mother's Day gifts.
Sponsorship levels are available for individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in contributing to the event.
More information, contact Foster at (229) 292-4707 or ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com.
Tickets are available for purchase at https://tinyurl.com/2023NCNWBrunch
