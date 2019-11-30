Most years I select one of my daily devotional books to include in my morning time with the Lord. This year I picked up one called “Amazing Grace — 366 Inspiring Hymn Stories for Daily Devotions” by Kenneth W. Osbeck. Each month of the year he picked a theme or focus and the different hymns selected reflected upon that theme. The month of November was Praise and Thanksgiving.
The author not only shares the words to each hymn but usually a little about the author and sometimes includes the story behind that particular hymn. If you have been in a church that uses a hymn book, many of these hymns may be familiar. Reading them again and meditating on the words plus any insights from the author, has been uplifting and prepares me for my day. This is especially true on a theme that is emphasized more than most any other in both the Old Testament and the New Testament. Praise and thankfulness are such important keys to living our lives in proper focus and victory.
I am going to quote a few lines from several of the November devotionals to give you some things to think about this week. I will not give the date or song reference because this is a short article and I have given you the book and author for reference, should you be interested.
“A New Testament church should always be a singing church, for sacred song is the natural outpouring of joyous Christian hearts.” “When tempted to complain or feel despondent, determine to sing a song of praise. It is one of the best ways to experience calm and contentment when life becomes bleak.”
“A life of praise and an inner joy and contentment are interwoven — they are complements of each other.” “As believers we can rise above our problems and lift our voices of praise in spite of any circumstances.”
“One of the most important times to sing praise to God is when we feel imprisoned by the circumstances of life. Like the experience of Paul and Silas in the Roman prison (Acts 16:24.25), it is often uncanny how prayer and praise open the doors of our lives to new dimensions of opportunity and spiritual power.”
“The lines of the ‘Doxology’ have been the most frequently sung words of any known song for more than 300 years.” “It has been said that the ‘Doxology’ has done more to teach the doctrine of the Trinity than all the theological books ever written.” That is true with many other doctrines of the church as well. Scripture and theology set to music causes us to retain what was sung. I still sing several scriptures that I learned when I first got saved even though I never took the time to memorize that portion of scripture.
“One of the delights that we as adults have in being around children is to hear their squeals of pleasure as they observe and discover some ordinary object about them. No doubt our heavenly Father is also pleased when His children take time to observe and appreciate His creation and then to simply express joyous gratitude to Him for His countless blessings.”
One of my favorite hymn writers is Fanny J. Crosby, the blind American poetess who wrote over 8,000 hymns during her long lifetime. Not allowing her disability to keep her from fulfilling her personal destiny, many of her popular hymns were hymns of praise that are still sung today more than by any other writer.
One of my all-time favorite hymns is “Great is Thy Faithfulness.” “While many enduring hymns are born out of a particular dramatic experience, this was simply the result of the author’s ‘morning-by-morning’ realization of God’s personal faithfulness to his daily life.”
Other hymns for this month bring out the importance of recounting our blessings by expressing gratitude to God for all of His goodness: “Come Ye Thankful People, Come;” “Count Your Blessings;” “We Gather Together;” Thank You, Lord” to name a few.
“Forms of worship services may vary according to cultural backgrounds, personalities and traditions of the believers.” “Forms of worship are not important in themselves.” “We must never get so caught up in the forms and means of worship that we fail to focus on the object of all worship — the praise of Jesus Christ!”
Each one of us can praise and thank our Father God uniquely, the way He put it in our own heart to express ourselves. The important thing is to make praise and thanksgiving a part of our daily routine. It is very difficult to remain depressed when we begin to focus on God and the truth of His word. Take some time today and the remainder of this week to reflect on our Faithful God and then give Him thanks and praise for all He has done for you.
