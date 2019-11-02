Unless you have your head stuck in the sand or live someplace where you are isolated from the rest of the world, you have to be very aware of the darkness that seems to have permeated almost everything, including the church. To choose to live in the light and make decisions based upon the truth that comes from partaking of the tree of life rather than the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, is becoming less and less popular and acceptable.
Although the scriptures indicate that in the last days these very things would happen, we do not generally live as though we really believe that we are in this period of time. Most of us like our comfortable lifestyle and our idea of “sacrifice” or “sacrificial living” is probably way below the standard that the Word of God reflects and that many saints in history and even today in other parts of the world are currently living in.
Is persecution and hardship the only way most of us will become desperate for God? I love God and desire to please Him, but sometimes I love myself more. I am not trying to make anyone feel bad or condemned but just trying to share some of my own journey toward Home.
I did a Google search for “sacrificial living.” Here is the definition: “A living sacrifice obediently pursues God's calling with tunnel vision, passion and conviction, knowing the prize is in heaven. We may not all have the same calling, but we can live with the same conviction.” Willful sacrificial living, which Paul exhorted us to do (Romans 12:1-2) and demonstrated with his own life, is not something we hear preached or lived out generally speaking here in the U.S. Oh, yes, there are a few outstanding examples and probably a number of unknown believers who exemplify a living sacrifice, but overall, here in the United States, it is not common.
What made the early believers and even those believers alive down through the church age willing to live their lives on a different level than we see today? I believe one of the most important keys is having a deeply intimate relationship with God. I am not talking about a Bible school or seminary degree. I am not talking about being in “full time ministry.” I am not talking about memorizing large portions of scripture or being able to defend the great doctrines of the faith. None of that qualifies or disqualifies us for intimacy with God.
Cultivating a deeply personal relationship with the Lord takes several things that each of us has at our disposal. The first one is quality time spent with Him. Each of us has the same amount of time available to us (24 hours in a day/7 days in a week). How each of us uses or stewards our allotted time is what can make the difference. We cannot copy someone else’s life and expect the same results. There has only been one Mother Teresa and although others honor her, admire her and even do many of the things she did, each one of us will be a unique expression of God with flesh on.
Although none of us are called to lay down our lives literally to atone for the sins of the world, we may be one who will literally lay down our physical life for the sake of the gospel. We may be one who is called to deny ourselves of certain things that others can participate in with the Lord’s smile upon them. Our call is to be obedient to His leading, no matter what that may look like. The prophet Samuel, addressing King Saul’s rebellion to the command of the Lord, stated “obedience is better than sacrifice and to harken is better than the fat of rams.”
Our obedience comes from our intimacy. When we know His nature and character, we can trust Him even when we don’t fully understand why He would ask us to do something that is contrary to our own desires. We can do something simply because He asks us to because we love Him and desire to please Him above all else.
Sadly, I don’t see many examples of this kind of sacrificial living today. But I am asking the Lord to give me a willing heart and the desire to live sacrificially, whatever that may look like for me. Let us examine our own hearts and allow the Lord to show us where we have been unwilling to live our lives in a way that will bring Him glory and pleasure. Remember, we are not trying to compete with one another (to become martyrs), nor are we trying to perform a certain way just because that is what others are doing. We simply live to please Him in the best way possible. That is true sacrificial living!
