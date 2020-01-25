Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s artistic leader recently attended the 2020 annual conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) in New York.
Rick Ivey, TEF’s executive and artistic director, took part in the event’s professional development and educational sessions, met with nearly 35 artists, agents and artist representatives and attended more than 20 showcases of potential artists and ensembles for Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s annual performance season and family series.
Funding for Ivey’s participation in APAP 2020 was provided, in part, by a Professional Development and Artistic Planning grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment from the Arts and the Georgia Arts Council.
In addition to sessions on community engagement, school programs, family programming, series curation, fundraising, presenting classical music and audience building, Ivey participated in APAP’s Youth and Family Forum, Small and Midsize Presenters Affinity Group and orientation for new performing arts leaders and colleagues as part of the conference.
Founded in 1937, TEF is a volunteer-powered, non-profit organization celebrating 82 years of entertaining the community. In addition to its annual season of performances by acclaimed artists, TEF offers a dedicated family series of presentations geared to families and younger children, provides educational outreach programs for students and awards performing arts scholarships and grants to promising young artists.
