The Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama opened my final year of high school. It was only 100 miles from my hometown, but I have never visited the city or any of the races.
The Daytona International Speedway is only 250 miles from my current hometown, but I have never attended the races.
What I have learned from these two mega raceways is the importance of a pit-stop when you are in a race. In movies and in television portrayals, what happens in the quick paced pit-stop is as important as the race itself. It is there that problems that would end the race and steal the victory are fixed by a team of experienced mechanics. No money is spared in the pit-stop visit. The things that are wrong with the racecar are made right!
The scripture speaks often of the pit and that God has a purpose for the pit in our lives. Everyone knows the story of Joseph being thrown into the pit by his brothers. The alternative was to be killed, to have his race ended. God’s plan for Joseph was to go from the pit to the palace. The lessons learned in the pit prepared him for the honor and authority that God had for him. Later on, Joseph would again make a pit-stop in the prison of pharaoh. He would learn many valuable lessons and then he would be sent out as the lead car on Pharaoh’s International Speedway of Life. He would win nations, preserve the life of millions and become an example of running the race of life for millions of us!
The Book of Job often speaks of the pit that Job was in. Many things were fixed in Job’s life during the time he was going through sickness, betrayal, judgment, financial and personal loss. He came out of the pit, something we sometimes forget, and ran and amazing race of victory. Job 42:1-17 NKJV is the amazing conclusion to Job’s pit-stop visit.
“Then Job answered the Lord and said: “I know that You can do everything,
And that no purpose of Yours can be withheld from You.
You asked, ‘Who is this who hides counsel without knowledge?’
Therefore I have uttered what I did not understand,
Things too wonderful for me, which I did not know.
Listen, please, and let me speak;
You said, ‘I will question you, and you shall answer Me.’
“I have heard of You by the hearing of the ear,
But now my eye sees You.
Therefore I abhor myself,
And repent in dust and ashes.”
And so it was, after the Lord had spoken these words to Job, that the Lord said to Eliphaz the Temanite, “My wrath is aroused against you and your two friends, for you have not spoken of Me what is right, as My servant Job has. Now therefore, take for yourselves seven bulls and seven rams, go to My servant Job, and offer up for yourselves a burnt offering; and My servant Job shall pray for you. For I will accept [b]him, lest I deal with you according to your folly; because you have not spoken of Me what is right, as My servant Job has.” So Eliphaz the Temanite and Bildad the Shuhite and Zophar the Naamathite went and did as the Lord commanded them; for the Lord had [c]accepted Job. 10 And the Lord [d]restored Job’s losses when he prayed for his friends. Indeed, the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before. Then all his brothers, all his sisters, and all those who had been his acquaintances before, came to him and ate food with him in his house; and they consoled him and comforted him for all the adversity that the Lord had brought upon him. Each one gave him a piece of silver and each a ring of gold.
Now the Lord blessed the latter days of Job more than his beginning; for he had fourteen thousand sheep, six thousand camels, one thousand yoke of oxen, and one thousand female donkeys. 13 He also had seven sons and three daughters. And he called the name of the first Jemimah, the name of the second Keziah, and the name of the third Keren-Happuch. In all the land were found no women so beautiful as the daughters of Job; and their father gave them an inheritance among their brothers.
After this Job lived one hundred and forty years and saw his children and grandchildren for four generations. So, Job died, old and full of days.”
The concept of a pit-stop is seen in Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Zechariah in the Old Testament. Matthew, Luke, and Revelations in the New Testament speaks of victory after the pit.
It seems most often the changes that occur in the pit are concerned with pride and forgiveness in all these Biblical examples. When we allow the Lord to call us in from the race, change our tires, fix any system that’s not performing as it should, then we can return to the business of winning the race!
The Apostle Paul says it this way in 1 Timothy 4:7 NKJV, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Only with pit-stops can we continue to run the race set before us!
