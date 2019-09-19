HUGHES: Looking back on a 91st birthday

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, marked 91 years I have celebrated my birthday.
Usually younger people ask “more mature” or seniors what is the secret to longevity. I am no stranger to that particular question. Here are some of my responses to that question:
Life
Because of my long and on-going relationship with Christ, I credit Him for giving me wisdom, knowledge, and understanding of how to take good care of my body. I exercise, eat well, get good rest, and enjoy family and friends.
My family include my sister, Ms. Rose Jackson, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, spiritual sons and daughters, and of course, my church family. And I am fortunate and blessed to have a host of friends and well-wishers.
Employment
and Travel
I honor God in all facets of my life which includes years of employment. Although I was born here in Georgia (Groveland, Liberty County), I moved to New Jersey from here stay in Savannah, Ga., and began working at Standard Plastics. From there, I began work at C.R. Bard as an inspector and finally retired from Cibagiegy Pharmaceuticals as an inspector. I continue to be blessed to travel from state to state and have traveled abroad as well.
Love for People
Lastly, I have a love for people. My birthday wish is to give you the gift of encouragement. “In all that you do, say, and think honor and glorify the Lord Jesus. Keep your eyes on Jesus, the Author and Finisher of your faith.”
Isaiah 46:4, “And even to your old age I am He; and even to your grey hairs will I carry you: I have made, and I will bear; even I will carry, and will deliver you.”
The Rev. Grace Hughes is a resident of Valdosta and attends Southland Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.