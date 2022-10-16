I have always been a little intrigued by the British Monarchy. But, while watching a segment of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral recently, I had a profound thought.
The “sovereign,” Queen Elizabeth II, who served and reigned for 70 years as Monarch over 15 countries, at her funeral, was lauded and honored with the highest, most elaborate, “royal” treatment a person could receive here on earth. She had earned respect and adoration from people worldwide.
The British Monarchy, along with many around the world, mourned the loss of the Queen for 12 days.
Comparatively, the One true Sovereign over all the universe, The King of kings, Jesus Christ, rode into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey, while many laid palm branches in His path, but that was the height of His “royal” treatment here on earth.
Shortly after, He was wrongly accused, stripped, shamed, whipped, beaten, spat upon, crucified and hung on the despised cross. He willingly suffered the most shameful of deaths for the sins of the world and was buried in a borrowed tomb.
No presidents or princes came to pay their respects. There was no military procession for Him. No angelic-sounding choir sang over His body as the finest of armed forces dressed in ceremonial uniforms carried His coffin on their shoulders with militaristic precision. There was no marching band or bells tolling for Him.
No. Jesus carried His own instrument of death partly up the hill where He would die. The people did not lay flowers at His feet or spend day and night just waiting to pay their respects after His death. While He was busy dying for their sins, most of them mocked, ridiculed and taunted Him.
But oh my friend, the Bible tells us ... in the twinkling of an eye, there will come a Day when a trumpet will sound, louder than any marching band this world can produce. The King of kings, the almighty Sovereign of heaven and earth, The Alpha and the Omega, The Monarch over all the universe, will come with the clouds, riding on a white horse with the armies of heaven arrayed in uniforms unlike anything this world has ever seen.
And on that Day ... every president, every prince, every person on earth will bow their knee and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord!
“Therefore God exalted Him to the highest place and gave Him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:9-11)
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
