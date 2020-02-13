The Friends of Lost Creek Forest are sponsoring an all-day trip, Saturday, February 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Thomas and Grady Counties, with visits to original old growth slope and wetlands communities at Lost Creek Forest in the morning, a walk through the original old growth longleaf savanna at Greenwood Plantation, then an afternoon visit to the 140-acre conservation area at Wolf Creek Trout Lily Preserve, with the largest population known anywhere of dimpled trout lily.
Participants will stroll in the old growth hardwood slope forest and wetlands at Lost Creek Forest, featuring American beech, southern magnolia, spruce pine, white oak, swamp chestnut oak, black oak, pignut and mockernut hickories, sourwood, hop hornbeam, hornbeam, red mulberry, witch hazel, red maple, hawthorn, bumelia (Sideroxylon), horse sugar, wild olive, etc. Lost Creek has the largest documented population of Florida milkvine, which will probably still be dormant. There is a good conservation story about saving the forest from industrial development.
At Greenwood there will be a walk on the clay Pinetree Boulevard, which passes through "The Big Woods," one of the finest remnants of old growth longleaf. It was maintained by Herbert Stoddard, Ed and Roy Komarek, and Leon Neel, as featured in the book “Conserving Southern Longleaf.” You can see a natural red-cockaded woodpecker nest, the structure of such a woods, including the diverse understory, and even the tap roots of longleaf where the road was cut right next to them. Listen to the woodpeckers and nuthatches and the singing of the longleaf, as described by Janisse Ray in “Ecology of a Cracker Childhood.”
Then, if we are lucky enough to find them in full bloom, see tens of millions of dimpled trout lilies (Erythronium umbilicatum) and hundreds of spotted trillium (Trillium maculatum) covering about 10 acres of slope forest. There will also be twayblade orchids, probably in bloom, cranefly and greenfly orchid plants, possibly coralroot orchids and bloodroot emerging, southern grape fern, needle palm, parsley haw, Shumard oak, rattan vine, etc. Here is another good conservation story about saving the area from development.
This day will show the attendees some of the best remnants anywhere of Southern natural heritage, the longleaf which once covered 90 million acres in the Coastal Plain from Virginia to Texas, and the slope forests that accompanied them down to the wetlands. The trout lilies, usually an Appalachian species, at Wolf Creek are a astonishing holdover in the Deep South of Pleistocene times, during the Ice Age. Many locals do not know what treasures our two counties contain People come from all over Georgia and Florida and farther to see them.
Directions: Meet at 9 a.m. at the trailhead to the forest on Airport Road. Take Highway 122 five miles northeast of Thomasville, left on Airport Road, look for cars about halfway down the slope on the left.
Facilities: Not at the sites, but there are restrooms at the airport, near the forest. Please fuel your cars before the field trip starts, so you do not have to stop at a gas station; and be sure to bring your lunch to eat at a rest stop at the airport or en route between the airport and Greenwood.
Difficulty: Moderately easy, with slopes and floodplains which can be slippery when wet.
Bring: Water, snacks, camera, walking stick, picnic lunch.
Wear sturdy, water-resistant shoes or boots.
The field trip leader is Beth Grant, founder and president of Friends of Lost Creek Forest and a lead volunteer for many years during the conservation phase and over ten years since at Wolf Creek Trout Lily Preserve.
For more information, contact Grant at bethgrant@bellsouth.net, (229) 227-9844, or text (229) 200-2564. No reservations are required.
Note: this is an all day field trip to the three locations. For more information on open days and public tours for Wolf Creek Trout Lily Preserve, go to facebook.com/WolfCreekTroutLilyPreserve
