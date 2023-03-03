The festival of Purim recalls the events leading to the rescue of the Jews of Persia under the rule of Ahashverous some 2,500 years ago.
A large Jewish community in Persia was established following the end of the first Temple and the exile of Jews from the land of Israel by the Babylonian empire. Some 40 years later, the Persian Empire defeated the Babylonian empire and gave Jews a greater freedom, including a return to their homeland.
In the Scroll of Esther, it is recorded that Haman, a chief advisor to the king planned a scheme to destroy the Jews of Persia on the 13th of Adar.
Through the effort of Mordechai, a Jewish council to the king and an uncle to Esther, the queen, the plot was spoiled and the Jewish community was saved.
Since, Jews celebrate Purim as an expression of gratitude to God for their deliverance. It also expresses the hope and prayer that truth and humanity prevail.
Temple Israel of Valdosta will celebrate the joyous Festival of Purim beginning, Monday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. – with Purim service with the Megillah reading, reading directly from the Scroll of Esther by Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and alternate chapters in English.
Between chapters, we shall make a “Lechayim – To Life.” Following the service, a festive meal will be served to all in attendance.
The community is invited. If you wish to attend send your request to: goldpen9@gmail.com
Please dress in your Purim costumes and be a part of a costume contest.
Have a Joyous Purim!
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and the Valdosta Hebrew Congregation expresses its good wishes to all our friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.