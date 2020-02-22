I don’t think I have ever written an article from this perspective. I am not one who remembers many of my dreams, but I can usually tell if one is worth repeating or has some insight for me or someone else. Earlier this morning, as it was about time for me to arise, I was dreaming and felt like this was one I should write out and also reference in my weekly article.
I was at a restaurant checking out. I had been eating breakfast with several people, one of whom was well-known in our community. Two ladies approached him, making small talk, then he exited the restaurant. As I was trying to pay the bill, the cashier asked about our conversation he had overheard. He wanted to know who had committed suicide. I responded that it was not an individual but a conversation about how many people have had thoughts about suicide and that, unfortunately, some of them actually did take their own lives because of those tormenting thoughts.
There was a table of middle-aged ladies sitting close enough to the cashier to hear this conversation and they seemed to be paying very close attention to our conversation. I felt prompted to look each one in the eyes and tell them how common thoughts of suicide were and that if they had ever had those kinds of thoughts and it actually became something they were considering, not to yield to those thoughts. I believe I went on to encourage them to seek help if they could not work through those tormenting thoughts themselves. The last lady at the table got up to leave before I had a chance to look her in the eyes. As she was leaving, she did turn around and looked at me. I said to her “Don’t do it.” End of dream.
I have had two friends who did commit suicide, and I have had those thoughts myself many years ago. Most all of us know or know of someone who has been successful in ending their lives prematurely. Most of the time it has been very tragic circumstances that have left loved ones and even the community in shock. Grieving for someone who has taken their own life is very different from normal grieving the death of someone you love whether it was sudden and premature or part of the course of the end of life here on this earth.
I quoted a statistic in another article that the number one reason for over a million suicides that are committed every year is hopelessness. When someone feels like there is no way out of the circumstances they find themselves in, one of the temptations is to just end it all.
So many people walk around with a smile on their face and act as though everything is fine. But on the inside, they are unhappy and tormented for as many reasons as you can think to name. Some have circumstances that really are overwhelming and without having the support of others, may not be able to make it on their own. Professional counselors have been trained to help them work through all the complexities of their lives without yielding to the permanent and devastating decision to end their own lives. But even friends who are sensitive to what is going on in an individual’s life may be able to intervene and help the person reconsider.
A majority of us have “bumps in the road” that can throw us out of alignment and temporarily off course for our lives. Sometimes we can work through those situations on our own and sometimes we just need a friend, a spouse or a pastor to come along side of us until we are back on track with our lives.
I think with the awareness through movies and legislation that are favorable toward suicide, that option has become more of a temptation. Unless a person has yielded their life to Jesus Christ and has come to understand just how precious he or she is to the Lord, it would be easy to consider this as a way out of the circumstances that have overwhelmed them. As I have stated many times before this earthly life is only part of our existence. Having an understanding that we are eternal beings living in a temporary body while here on planet earth, should cause us to consider that this part of our lives has value beyond death and the grave.
Without taking the time and making the effort to find out our purpose for being here, I can see how many people only live for the moment. If things don’t go well for them, they cannot see past the circumstances that are overwhelming them, so death seems like a viable option.
I don’t know if one or more of my readers are in a place where those thoughts have occurred and perhaps are beginning to be considered seriously. If I could look you in the eyes right now, I would tell you not to lose hope. I would tell you how much God loves you and that He has a good plan for your life. You are important to Him. Please seek out someone you can trust to share what is going on in your life that would cause you to contemplate taking your own life. Please allow Him to give you another option.
