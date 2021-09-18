We all belong to some kind of “community” — unless you are a recluse living in the woods foraging for your own food! Thomasville is the community that I live in — along with a lot of other people, some of whom I have some measure of commonality besides geographical location.
The dictionary definition expands that idea to include “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests and goals.” I have always felt like having those around me who are like-minded is healthy. Generally speaking, that should be true, but as I have thought more about it, I realize not all “communities” are healthy. Street gangs certainly have a sense of community and their group may be tighter than their natural family which is fragmented, dysfunctional and may even have rejected them. There are other groups of people that have found community in areas that would not interest me — like a car club or even a sports club (are you a Bulldog fan or a Jacket fan?)
Most of us would probably agree that our church is a community, but in the last year and a half, that dynamic has radically changed for many of us. Many churches shut down in-person services for a while, some are still closed. How has that changed that community? Many elderly people have pretty much become isolated from their church community and if they do not have family or another group that they can meet with safely, they may feel even lonelier than they did prior to this time. Many pastors have tried to find other ways to support their congregants with online Bible studies, prayer meetings, etc. Other congregants have chosen to stay home for various reasons, even if there are other options available.
I am not addressing any of those personal issues and preferences, but rather I want to focus on the very important concept of meeting together with other like-minded people. Phone calls and Facebook are good — I participate in both regularly. But personally, the dynamic of actually being in the same room or space (even outdoors) is far more intimate and life-giving to me. Our church has a small congregation, so our seating arrangement still allows for social distancing once a person enters the sanctuary. We only quit meeting for a few weeks last year and substituted parking lot church for several weeks and Facebook church for several more. I did it but did not like it and really missed the in-person contact — being able to see my church family and worship with them. We resumed on-site meetings soon after that.
I also have several small groups of believers from other fellowships who I meet with regularly. The fellowship is rich and our prayers are unified. I am edified and encouraged when I am with these believers. They are helping me to navigate the unusual times we find ourselves living in. We are in contact regularly and try to encourage one another.
I have thrown most of my end-time doctrine out of the window because it has not lined up with what I think is actually going on right now! In other words, I have to decide almost daily, do I trust the Lord in the midst of the turmoil and confusion? Can I stay in a place of peace with all the craziness going on that just does not make sense? Is the joy of the Lord still my strength? What if things don’t go the way I think they should? What if my personal beliefs seem to be challenged? Have you asked yourself those questions? You should because everything that can be shaken is being shaken — including our beliefs and ideologies.
Why is God allowing our way of life, our beliefs and even our relationships to be shaken? I would imagine all of us have had to make adjustments in doing life, including what we believe or have been taught. I think He is bringing us back to the “purity and simplicity of devotion to Christ.” I think the things that are eternal are going to be what is important and what we focus upon. We will eliminate some of those things in our lives that really are not that important. We will prioritize other things, giving more time and attention to those things that have eternal value.
I think community — healthy community — is what will help us to make the right decisions and to stay strong in our faith. If you are not already cultivating healthy, close relationships with those you love and trust, ask the Lord to open those opportunities. These are tough times with lots of voices trying to gain our attention. Standing alone will become more and more difficult but we have the opportunity to stand with others who have put their trust in the Lord. He will help us through these times no matter where we are on His time clock.
