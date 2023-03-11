Archie Comics seems to have hit upon a successful trend with its “One Shot” issues.
A set of creators gather once – or reunite – to tell one story about one character or one theme in one issue.
“Chilling Adventures Presents ... Jinx: A Cursed Life” is a “One Shot” issue scheduled for release in May.
“Chilling Adventures Presents” is the horror line of Archie Comics.
Jinx Holliday is the “new scream queen” of the Archie horror imprint.
“Writer Magdalene Visaggio (‘Eternity Girl’) and artist Craig Cermak (‘Red Team’) reunite in a book-length sequel to their short story in the bestselling anthology ‘Jinx: Grim Fairy Tales,’” according to a statement from Archie Comics. “That sold-out special issue introduced a modernized take on the classic character as a horror icon, sharing stories from her chilling collection of arcane books which continues to play a role in the new comic.”
“This time, we get more of a look at Jinx’s personal life — her relationship with her father, her best friend, Danni, and her being the go-to exorcist in Riverdale. OK, that last one is a newer development for our Jinx,” Jamie L. Rotante, Archie Comics senior director of editorial, said in a statement.
Jinx is not new to comics. She’s nearly as old as Superman and Captain America. She was introduced as Li’l Jinx in a 1946 issue of Pep Comics. She was a regular character of bad luck and mischief throughout decades of traditional Archie comics.
“In a version of Riverdale haunted by monsters and demons, someone with Jinx’s spirit comes in handy, and the new one-shot hints at a growing continuity between the various Archie Horror titles that Jinx is especially equipped to manage,” according to the statement. “This will be further explored in ‘The Cursed Library,’ another Jinx-led one-shot distributed for free at participating comic shops on May 6, also known as Free Comic Book Day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.