“Guardians of the Galaxy” movies continue to be a place to catch a glimpse of Howard the Duck. He makes another cameo in the third movie.
Many viewers probably didn’t give the talking duck a second thought in a movie filled with talking raccoons and talking tree creatures.
Others may have remembered the 1986 cinematic bomb of “Howard the Duck.”
A few longtime stalwarts remembered the original monthly comic book run of “Howard the Duck” during the 1970s.
Possibly in response to audience delight in seeing Howard at the end of the first “Guardians,” Marvel Comics released a trade paperback edition collecting about the first 20 issues and an annual from the title’s 1970s run.
“Howard the Duck Vol. 1” includes the character’s earliest appearances in issues of “Man-Thing,” as well as the short features where Howard faces a vampire cow and a madman who transforms into a frog. It continues with “Howard the Duck” issue no. 1, etc.
Readers see Howard face professional wrestlers; run for president; battle kidney ladies, turnip men, financial wizards, somnambulants; lose his mind; meet his girlfriend Bev; become possessed; become a master of Quack-Fu; even have a psychic encounter with the band KISS.
Some of the politics and rhetoric are very much part of the 1970s but the social commentary is surprisingly still relevant and fun. “Howard the Duck” remains biting satire — yes, this duck still has teeth.
Writer Steve Gerber made Howard his alter-ego and many readers also identified with the duck that had become displaced from his world and caught in ours by a shift in the cosmic axis.
“Howard” remains true to the character’s tag line and to anyone who has ever felt a little out of place ... “trapped in a world he never made.”
