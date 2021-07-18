Homecoming
Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church, 125 Groover Road, Monticello, Florida 32344, is holding homecoming at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 25.
The moderator is the Rev. Nathaniel Trumpet Jr., a Monticello native, will be delivering the sermon. He will be accompanied by his Antioch Missionary Baptist Church choir and congregation, all of Quincy, Fla.
No food will be provided and face masks and social distancing will be required.
For any questions or directions, contact Sister Rosemary Seabrooks Hudson at (850) 242-2472. To send a donation, make your check or money order payable to: Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Church/2021 Church Homecoming," and then mail it to: Attention: Mrs. Rosemary Seabrooks Hudson, Program Chairperson, at 355 Seabrooks Road, Monticello, FL 32344.
