Annual program
First SDA Church members are holding their annual Black History program at 11 a.m., Saturday. The guest speaker is Elder Freddie Joiner. Lunch follows the event. The church is located at 1400 Magnolia St.
Event
St. Thomas AME Church is holding a pastor's appreciation program for the Rev. Gail Brown at 3 p.m., Sunday. The speaker is the Rev. Dr. Debra Knight.
Program
Members of the youth department of Thomasville Missionary Baptist Association will present their annual Pre-Valentine's Program at 5 p.m., Sunday at First Missionary Baptist Church.
Celebration
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church members are celebrating their pastor's, the Rev. Johnny Cox Jr. and First Lady Regina Cox, fifth anniversary at 7 p.m., Feb. 11-13. The event concludes 11:30 a.m., Feb. 16.
Churches in charge are on Tuesday Pastor Joe Childs and Greater St. Mark M.B. Church, Wednesday is Pastor Donnie Hopkins with Sweetfield M.B. Church and Cedar Hill M.B. Church, Thursday is Pastor Willie McNeil and Karios Worship Center and Feb. 16 is Elder Edward Thomas and Pleasant Grove M.B. Church.
