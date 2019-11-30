Special day
Thy Kingdom Come Ministries, 402 Colton Ave., is holding a Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m., Sunday. The speaker is Apostle Julia Grant Berry of Joyful Sound International Ministry in Valdosta, according to Pastor Gwendolyn Smallwood, church pastor.
Annual event
New Hope M.B. Church of Boston is holding its annual clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon, December 7 at the Mary Thompson Community Center, 524 N. Johnson St., Boston.
