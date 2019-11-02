Giveaway
Bethlehem Midway C.M.E. Church, along with World Wide Ministries, will sponsor a free giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 2. Items include blankets, clothing for children through adults, shoes and more. The church is located at 1478 McKinnon Rd.
Revival
New Mount Zion M.B. Church, 701 Campbell St., is holding revival at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5-7. The Rev. Carl Washington Jr. is the speaker.
Anniversary
New Olive Grove M.B. Church members are celebrating their pastor's and church anniversaries Nov. 1-10. Different churches will be in charge of services.
Give away
Kingdom Ambassadors Ministry, 505 E. Walcott St., will be giving away gently used clothing, small household appliances and kitchenware to the public from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.