For years, literary circles discussed the return of author Cormac McCarthy.
They wondered when, or if, the author of novels such as “No Country for Old Men,” “Blood Meridian,” “All the Pretty Horses” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road” would write and publish a new book.
His post-apocalyptic tale of a man and a boy traveling to find some refuge, some place of hope in a hopeless world, “The Road” was published in 2006.
Then, nothing.
Until late last year.
McCarthy had not one but two novels set for release within weeks of one another. The books received a two-page write up in Time magazine. They were mentioned in some newscasts.
Then, nothing.
Or so it seems.
“The Passenger” and “Stella Maris” are a two-part set of novels, told in separate volumes.
Set in 1980, “The Passenger” opens with Bobby Western diving at the scene of a submerged plane crash. There are no survivors though it seems one passenger is missing.
The book cuts between Western’s story and reflections on his beloved sister. Western is haunted by feds seeking him out, by his father who participated in the creation of the atomic bomb, of his love for his sister and the loss of friends and himself.
“The Passenger” is not a straight-forward story. McCarthy slowly, even begrudgingly, doles out pieces of the puzzle but readers must be patient and will likely be lost for dozens of pages into the story. Some readers may come to the end of “The Passenger” and still be uncertain of what has transpired. Perhaps, “Stella Maris” will provide more answers ... though it might raise more questions.
“The Passenger” reminded me of “Five Easy Pieces,” the 1970 Jack Nicholson movie where his Bobby Dupea works blue-collar jobs to escape the confines of his musically gifted family as well as his own musical talents.
In “The Passenger,” Western is running as much from his father’s brilliance and participation in developing The Bomb, as well as his own slice of genius, as much as he’s running from the feds.
Long-time McCarthy readers should know that the author is not going to make things easy but some longtime readers may feel at sea in these pages. “Stella Maris” will certainly reveal more, whether that will reveal more about the plot of “The Passenger” remains to be read.
