This book edition of the comedian’s successful, one-man Broadway stage show of several years ago is a fine, compact memoir.
The crux of the title is that Crystal‘s father was a man who regularly worked two jobs, six days a week, but Sundays were the days he spent with his wife and three sons.
Billy Crystal was 15 years old when his father died suddenly. He estimates he had 700 Sundays with his father and that‘s it. Several press reports at the time gave the impression that Crystal counts down these Sundays but that is not the case.
He does include a few humorous riffs guessing at his first few Sundays but essentially this book tells the story of his immediate and extended family while growing up.
The family business revolved around a New York music-recording company that had young Crystal and his relatives in regular contact with jazz musicians from the little known to the very famous.
Crystal intersperses these tales of musicians with those of his family in a style that is an interwoven mix of amusement and poignancy. There are a few occasions where readers may laugh out loud while reading this book, which is a rare feat to accomplish.
And though 700 Sundays is a readable, enjoyable book, it often feels like reading a script. The show 700 Sundays, with Billy Crystals voice inflections, facial expressions, timing and antics, likely brought this text to more immediate life and underscored the words with far deeper meaning.
Still, if you didnt make it to Broadway to see this show, this funny and touching book will have to do.
