VALDOSTA – Georgia soldiers who were witness to the Holocaust in World War II appear in a dramatic display at the Willis L. Miller Library.
The images and text are in partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, library representatives said in a statement.
The exhibit is on display through March 1 at the Willis L. Miller Library.
The tour consists of three separate exhibits titled “Witness to the Holocaust: WWII Veteran William Alexander Scott,” “Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators” with two copies on tour, and “Fashioning a Nation: German Identity and Industry, 1914-1945.”
“Each exhibit explores the individual stories of survivors and liberators who suffered during or sought to end World War II and the Holocaust,” library representatives said.
Featured in the exhibit is Valdosta’s Sir George Aigen, a World War II veteran and liberator of Dachau Concentration Camp.
The Georgia Commission on the Holocaust “strives to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and promote public understanding of the history,” library representatives said. “It ensures that learning how and why the Holocaust happened is an important part of the education of Georgia citizens. It encourages reflection upon the moral questions raised by this unprecedented event and the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy.”
More information, visit holocaust.georgia.gov.
The public, civic organizations, and schools are invited to visit the library’s Holocaust exhibit. Also available is a 15 minute documentary titled “One Man’s War,” about Aigen, produced by film maker John Brown.
For information, contact Eric Mathis at (229) 333-0086, Ext. 109.
