Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 9:53 am
VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Regional Library board of trustees meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., May 16, at the Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive, library representatives said in a statement.
