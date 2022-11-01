Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Wyn Miller, benefactor, speaks at the grand opening of the Willis L. Miller Library.
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Regional Library board of trustees is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m., Nov. 15, at the Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive, library representatives said in a statement.
