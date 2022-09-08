VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School students excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn these awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students
These national recognition programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, "helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process," school officials said in a statement.
Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded national African American, Hispanic, indigenous and/or rural/small town recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
National African American Recognition Award recipients: Jahkari Brown, Kaleah Brown, Shaniya Eaford, Jeylan Emmanuel, Princess Fodeke, Miles Green.
National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients: Javas Gonzales, Matthew Sandoval.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” Lowndes High Principal LeAnne McCall said. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Students who may be eligible have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year, school officials said.
Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.