VALDOSTA – Lowndes High senior Ruby H. Ruff has been named a commended student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Lowndes High School Principal, LeAnne McCall will present a letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, to this scholastically talented senior, organization representatives said.
Roughly 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Commended students are among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” according to a NMSC statement. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.