ATLANTA — Jon Qiaoen Liu, a Lowndes High School senior, is the 2022 state PAGE STAR student.
He named Lowndes’ Rebecca Martin, as his STAR teacher.
As this year’s state PAGE STAR student, Liu won a $5,000 scholarship from PAGE, state education officials said in a statement. As state PAGE STAR teacher, Martin received a $2,500 cash award from the Frances Wood Wilson Foundation.
PAGE is the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. STAR stands for Student Teacher Achievement Recognition.
Charlye MiKayla Allen, a senior at Early County High School in Blakely, was named runner-up state PAGE STAR student. She named Early County’s Dr. Charla Allen as her STAR teacher. Charlye Allen received a $1,000 scholarship from the PAGE Foundation and Dr. Allen won the $500 Mozelle Christian Endowment Award.
Liu won the top honor out of 25 PAGE STAR student region winners named state finalists in the annual STAR program for high school seniors.
The search for the state PAGE STAR student began earlier this school year with the naming of local STAR students from each of the participating public and independent high schools across the state. In turn, those STAR students recognized the teacher who had the most influence on their success as their STAR teacher.
To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT and must be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class, based on grade point average. The 2022 nominees’ SAT scores must be equal to or higher than the 2021 national average scores on the evidence based reading and writing and math sections of the SAT.
“Recognizing these outstanding students and their teachers in region events and then at the state event each year is our great honor,” said Craig Harper, PAGE executive director. “We are pleased to be a major sponsor and administrator for the STAR program to ensure that Georgia’s excellent students and teachers receive the attention they’ve earned through their success.”
Sponsors for the 2022 State PAGE STAR awards are PAGE, the PAGE Foundation, the Frances Wood Wilson Foundation and the Mozelle Christian Endowment.
