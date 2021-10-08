VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Air Force JROTC dominated its first drill competition of the school year.
Bainbridge High School hosted a drill meet recently.
LHS AFJROTC won second place in the unarmed drill routine category, second place in the armed drill routine category, second place in inspection category, third place in color guard category and won all three positions in the individual drill routine category— first place to Cadet Aurelia Reed, second place to Cadet Danielle Snyman, third place to Cadet Parker Jones.
The team is comprised of 12 members total with a majority being freshmen. They have been preparing for this competition since the second week of school, practicing Monday through Thursday.
Lt. Col. Pete Dominicis, retired United States Air Force, is the senior aerospace science instructor and director of AFJROTC.
“I am very proud of all the cadets. They put a lot of work into this competition and the outcome was great,” Dominicis said. “The team self organizes and runs the show themselves. They always go all out.”
The team competes in four competitions each school year — two in the fall and two in the spring.
The team is putting together an exhibition routine to showcase in its competition next month.
