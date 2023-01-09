VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Off Broadway is rehearsing to perform “Noises Off” later this month.
“The hysterical farce, ‘Noises Off’ ... goes up at the end of January but we would like to get the word out as soon as possible,” said Dr. Mark McQuade, director of drama, Lowndes High School.
“Called the funniest farce ever written, ‘Noises Off’ presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearse a flop called ‘Nothing’s On.’ Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play,” according to a blurb on the play.
The LHS production is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, LHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10. Best suited for audiences 14 and older, McQuade said.
