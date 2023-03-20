VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Off-Broadway hosts a retro movie night fundraiser Thursday, March 23, school representatives said in a statement.
The school theatre group will present George Lucas’ classic film, “American Graffiti,” as a fundraiser for the upcoming spring musical “Hairspray.”
“This hilarious and relatable movie is set in the same year as ‘Hairspray,’ 1962, just on the opposite coast, and it follows a group of friends on their last night of high school,” school representatives said.
The event is open to the entire Valdosta community, concessions will be available for cash purchases at the event, and we will also accept donations.
Food will be served at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:15 p.m. on the front sidewalk outside the Performing Arts Center.
“Hairspray: The Musical” is scheduled for performances, April 15, 16, 20, and 21, at the high school.
