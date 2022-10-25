VALDOSTA – It’s time for mayhem and mischief. It’s time for screams and scares.
It’s time for the annual Lowndes High School Drama Club Halls of Horror.
The 2022 theme, “Haunted High School,” “will surely deliver plenty of heart-stopping surprises and terror-filled visions as you navigate the corridors, theatres and shops in the brand-new LHS Performing Arts Center where an ancient and deadly curse has been unleashed, wreaking havoc on the unsuspecting staff and students of Lowndes High School,” school officials said in a statement.
The event is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31, Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket: $10 (available at the door). Fundraiser to benefit the LHS Drama Club.
